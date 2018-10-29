Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Ford Motor (F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Ford Motor by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

