Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,753 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53,672 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $198.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.58 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.52.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.