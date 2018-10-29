Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,495 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,847,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,589,000 after buying an additional 2,122,661 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Centene by 47.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,346,000 after purchasing an additional 681,847 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $80,237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 557,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 1,058.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 383,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. MED reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Centene stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

