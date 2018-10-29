Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 182.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,248,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,095,787,000 after purchasing an additional 117,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after acquiring an additional 292,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.49.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $305.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

