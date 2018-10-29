Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,893,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,687,000 after buying an additional 836,560 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,792,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,681,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,274,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,119,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after buying an additional 220,261 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

