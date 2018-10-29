OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ophir Energy Plc is an exploration company which focuses on oil and gas prospects primarily in Africa. Ophir Energy Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of OPHRY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.14. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.