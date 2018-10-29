OpGen Inc (OPGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OpGen’s earnings. OpGen posted earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OpGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OpGen.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 373.39% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.51. OpGen has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 2.22% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

