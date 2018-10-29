ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will report $250.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.40 million. ONE Gas posted sales of $247.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $179,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,926,000 after purchasing an additional 132,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 221,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 615,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.