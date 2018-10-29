Omnicell (OMCL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Omnicell stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicell has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $73.00.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $383,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,697.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,339. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

