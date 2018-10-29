Olympic Steel (ZEUS) versus MARUBENI Corp/ADR (MARUY) Critical Analysis

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and MARUBENI Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARUBENI Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olympic Steel and MARUBENI Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel 0 1 0 0 2.00 MARUBENI Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MARUBENI Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Olympic Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MARUBENI Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Olympic Steel pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olympic Steel and MARUBENI Corp/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel $1.33 billion 0.15 $18.96 million $1.18 15.45 MARUBENI Corp/ADR $68.09 billion 0.20 $1.90 billion N/A N/A

MARUBENI Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Olympic Steel and MARUBENI Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel 2.04% 9.63% 3.99% MARUBENI Corp/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53%

Summary

MARUBENI Corp/ADR beats Olympic Steel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

MARUBENI Corp/ADR Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw material products and services; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.