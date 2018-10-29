Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Director Acquires $20,210.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $20,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $21.68 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
