Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Director Acquires $20,210.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $20,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $21.68 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $787,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Old Republic International by 77.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $445,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

