Old National Bancorp (ONB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.