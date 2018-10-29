OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 152.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.