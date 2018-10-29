OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after buying an additional 909,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,132,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after buying an additional 366,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $75.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $6,671,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at $27,610,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

