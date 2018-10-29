Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Argus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $122.92. 16,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,220,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

