Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Ifs Securities

Equities research analysts at Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ifs Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE:OMP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.31. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The stock has a market cap of $594.35 million and a P/E ratio of 49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,489.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

