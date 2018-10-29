Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Ifs Securities

Equities research analysts at Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ifs Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.
NYSE:OMP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.31. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The stock has a market cap of $594.35 million and a P/E ratio of 49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,489.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.
