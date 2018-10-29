Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,332,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $471,857,000 after purchasing an additional 300,887 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 993,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.