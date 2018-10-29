Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $319,000 in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Stock

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,974,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,702,000 after buying an additional 301,081 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,498,000 after buying an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,449,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.85 on Monday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.08.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

