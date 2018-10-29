Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

