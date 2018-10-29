Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $231,182.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $2,931,459.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,350.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,978 shares of company stock worth $6,030,128. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.