NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stake Raised by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2,665.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

