NVR, Inc. (NVR) Insider Robert W. Henley Sells 4,203 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total value of $8,959,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,909.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,211.80 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $38.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 150,961.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 335,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1,518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,669,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,104.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

