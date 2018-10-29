Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $10.62 on Monday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In other Nuverra Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. purchased 377,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $3,747,776.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions and wellsite logistics management, including the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of solid and liquid materials used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas.

