Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 236,022 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 101,589 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 105,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Senior Income Fund.

