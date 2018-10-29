Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Holdings Trimmed by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 2.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $68,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,669. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. ValuEngine cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

