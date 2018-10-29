Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Holdings Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,010 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 40.2% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 69.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $344,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,724. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 313,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,782. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.69. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

