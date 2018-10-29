NuShares (NSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. NuShares has a market cap of $280,341.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

