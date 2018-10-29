Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $200,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,504 shares of company stock valued at $82,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.29 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.