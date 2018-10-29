NorthWestern (NWE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE NWE opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.