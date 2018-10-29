Northstar Group Inc. Buys 2,931 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,330 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,674,000 after purchasing an additional 396,410 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $2,143,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,913,204.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $6,875,960. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

