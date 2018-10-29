Northern Trust Corp Has $23.01 Million Position in Harsco Co. (HSC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,618 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harsco were worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harsco by 1,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Harsco by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 120,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.79. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Harsco had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

