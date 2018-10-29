Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.34.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.08.

Shares of ALGN opened at $230.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $203.12 and a 12-month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $3,790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

