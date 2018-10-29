NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 45,712 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $359.27 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $255.33 and a 12-month high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

