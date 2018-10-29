North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $19.99 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Global Payments by 274.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NYSE GPN traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.84. 2,581,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,686. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,206.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 57,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $7,377,633.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,083 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $11,773,553. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

