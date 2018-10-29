North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,867 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,234,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,103,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,755,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,033.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,198. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

