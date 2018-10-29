North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,160 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. First Data accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Data worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in First Data by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,508,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in First Data by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after buying an additional 5,772,608 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in First Data by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,532,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in First Data by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,262,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,177,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Data by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Data stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,695,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,222. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Data’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Data to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

