North American Palladium (PALDF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter. North American Palladium had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Get North American Palladium alerts:

PALDF stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. North American Palladium has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of North American Palladium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.