Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 4,287 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,116 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,385,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,749,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,334,000 after acquiring an additional 181,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $10,688,536.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,163,503.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.32 per share, for a total transaction of $110,505.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036,150.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,361 shares of company stock worth $24,995,159. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,243. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

