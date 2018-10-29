Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. NuVasive comprises 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.31% of NuVasive worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in NuVasive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 174,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.04. 751,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,594. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $281.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.05 million. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

