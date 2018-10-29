Nomura Trims Eastman Chemical (EMN) Target Price to $93.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Nomura from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,581. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86,706 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $19,597,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $700,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.