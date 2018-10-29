Nomura Cuts PROS (PRO) Price Target to $44.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PROS to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

PROS stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. PROS has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.25.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,383,922.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,600 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 17.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 13.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,262,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,244,000 after acquiring an additional 272,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PROS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in PROS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 90.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 171,865 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

