Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.
Shares of NOK opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,611,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 9,201,275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 584.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 4,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 1,555,431 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,681,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 1,212,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,294,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 1,099,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.
