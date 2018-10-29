Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,611,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 9,201,275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 584.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 4,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 1,555,431 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,681,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 1,212,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,294,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 1,099,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

