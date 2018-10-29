NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 59,730 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,730 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Shaw Communications worth $39,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 182.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 259,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $68,507,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

SJR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,356. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

