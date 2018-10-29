NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 199,459 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,459 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.16% of Metlife worth $73,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Metlife by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Metlife by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,963. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.