NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 145.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,092 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $136,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 137,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 185.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price target on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.67. 1,022,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber bought 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

