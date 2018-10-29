NiSource Inc. (NI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

NiSource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of NI opened at $25.44 on Monday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI lowered NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$26.15” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

