Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

UFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domtar from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Domtar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

