Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,650 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 26.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 151,097 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.5% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 32.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 339,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.