Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Masco by 4,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,100,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Masco by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Masco by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokota Management LP bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,694,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

