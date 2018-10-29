Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 49,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 122,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in ONEOK by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 63,415 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. 1,030,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.